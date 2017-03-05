HUBBALLI: Around six acres of forest were destroyed due to fresh fires in Kappatagudda hill ranges in Gadag district. The fire was noticed in the forest land between border areas of Haveri, Ballari and Gadag districts near Hammige village on Saturday late night.



Forest officials have filed two police complaints. Of them, one is against Suzlon Energy Ltd and the other is against three unidentified people.

Chief Conservator of Forests Krishna Udapudi told Express that a case has been filed against Suzalon Company which had installed windmills in this region.



“The fire accident happened near their area. It may have been caused by sparks or negligence of their staff. When the fire was noticed, they had to attend to it immediately. It was their duty which they did not do,” he said.

This apart, the villagers of Veerapapur tanda (hamlet) expressed doubt about three people who came here on a motorcycle. A case was filed against these unidentified people. Police are investigating the cases and the people involved in this crime may be ascertained once the police inquiry is over, he added.



More than 50 staff members and higher officials of the Forest Department and the police rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Sources added the fire was completely doused. They said the loss was minimal as it was not a thick forest area.



The officer added that no animals or reptiles perished in the incident and big trees were also not affected.

There was no thick vegetation in the area as this region had not received any rain in the last three years. A probe is on to ascertain the reasons for the fire, the officer said.