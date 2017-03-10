BENGALURU: Working in manholes and living in hellholes. This essentially sums up the lives of sanitary workers in the city who toil day and night just to make ends meet.



The three victims of manual scavenging had planned to rebuild their lives in their villages and give up their menial jobs. But they came back after Sankranti from a month-long holiday and started living in the tin-roofed sheds only to collect their long-pending dues from the supervisor.



The sheds where Thatta Thavitayya and Dantha Yarayya lived behind the posh Apoorva apartments near Vijnana Nagar present a picture of stark irony. About 12 labourers live there and they have now decided to go back to their villages after this incident. The camp has seen a total of seven deaths. While two died in Yemalur, one died in Yelahanka and another in Munenakolalu. Three of them died on Monday night.

The workers and their families, belonging to Dalit communities, have been living in these sheds which have no electricity or toilets, for the last eight years. Most of them migrated from their villages in north Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. While some of them are living here with their families, some others are living alone.



Ramu, son of Obalesh, a labourer who worked with Dantha Yarayya and Thatta Thavitayya since eight years, said, “Both went back to their native villages for Sankranti festival and wanted to stay back. They came back to collect their dues, which is around `2 lakh, from the supervisor.”



Ramu, a student of Class 8 in a government school in Nekkundi, said, “To attend nature’s call, we go near the lake. We requested the supervisors to give us kerosene for lamps, but they never gave it to us. More than 100 families lived here before Sankranti. But as the payments were not cleared for long, many families went back to their villages and some started working with other contractors.”



Ramu’s older brothers Govinda and Nagesh too have dues from the company, but they don’t want to come back as the deaths have rattled them.



His mother Lakshmi said, “During rainy season, water enters the sheds. We rarely get new tarapaulins from the contractors. We somehow adjust and live here. There have been seven deaths since I started living here. After every death, the families come here seeking compensation, but they don’t get even a rupee.”

Train tickets are sent

A labourer, who did not want to be identified, said, “The engineer asks the mason to hire labourers for specific projects. The mason contacts the labourers who are in the villages. They send us train tickets and we come here. On the first day, they give us some good money (around `1,000). But as days pass, the payments get delayed. Even in the worst of times, the contractors don’t help us.”



“Many of us are working here to collect our dues. None of us want to live here,” he said.

Promise of money

Ramu said, “On Monday night, Dantha Yarrayya and Thatta Thavitayya did not want to go for work, but Anjaneya forced them. He promised to clear their dues after work.”



Bhaskar Reddy, who works for Ramky Infrastructure Ltd as a driver, said, “None of us, including Anjaneya Reddy, had got payments since 10 months. He had already taken loans from his friends for his wife’s delivery. He too went to work after he was assured by his higher-ups of getting all the dues.”

Bhaskar Reddy lives next to Anjaneya Reddy’s house in Vijnana Nagar. Anjayenya, who is known as Anji, has two daughters --Sharanya Reddy and Rishitha Reddy -- one aged 2 years and the other about two months old.