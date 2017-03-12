Booster for BJP, warning bells for Congress in Karnataka

Ramu Patil By

BENGALURU: The writing on the wall is clear. The Modi wave is still a big factor that can influence state elections. If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his partymen don’t get their act together, it could prove difficult to stop the Modi-Shah juggernaut.

Saturday’s results of the elections in five states may make matters worse for Siddaramaiah. It will boost BJP’s morale and help set the momentum in its favour. It may also influence fence-sitters in the ruling party. In the last few weeks, many big names from Congress have joined BJP and more desertions are likely as the Congress is seen as a sinking ship.



While the Congress leadership is busy tackling a number of issues, the BJP seems to working in mission mode to win 150 seats in the 2018 elections. Not having a full-time KPCC president is among the major shortcomings of the party. This was exposed time and again.

When BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa went all guns blazing ‘exposing’ the Congress in the ‘diarygate’, the ruling party’s defence was less than credible. With KPCC president G Parameshwara doubling up as Home Minister, Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao is left alone to do the firefighting.

Political analysts say Congress must have a fulltime president backed by an organisational set-up to take on the aggressive BJP and also JD(S) that will be fighting for its existence in the 2018 polls. For Congress, it is not an easy task to find a leader who is acceptable to all sections within the party and who also has mass appeal.

After five years in power, Siddaramaiah’s first challenge will be to deal with anti-incumbency factor. In 2013 polls, he was seen as a champion of backward classes and minorities. That apart, the UP results show that minority appeasement by political parties may not work the way it did in the past.



In 2013, people were angry with BJP leaders who were mired in corruption charges and infighting that led to formation of KJP. However, , BJP and KJP’s vote share was less than Congress. Now BJP leaders seem to have sorted out their differences and cases against BSY have been dismissed.

Though the BJP state unit is still witnessing differences among its leaders, the central leadership can ensure that they work as one unit with clear focus on winning the elections.



The Congress party and its government are not talking in unison and those who had joined the party with Siddaramaiah almost a decade back are still considered as ‘outsiders’.



The JD (S) too is no pushover. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy is making efforts to win seats in north Karnataka and Old Mysore.



Though assembly polls are due next year, all three parties are already in poll mode. Saturday’s results will boost the morale of BJP while it should be a warning sign for the Congress.