MYSURU: It was a rally for rally and barb for barb in Nanjangud on Sunday. The political fireworks between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa sent temperature soaring during the bypoll campaign. It saw the two leaders turning the bypoll into a personality clash as they vowed to humble each other.

Siddaramaiah, under attack from Yeddyurappa on the diarygate scam, questioned the latter’s credibility to speak about corruption. “I need not learn lessons in fighting corruption from a man who had looted the state and gone to jail on corruption charges,” he said.

Nanjangud being a SC reserved constituency, Siddaramaiah highlighted his government’s novel schemes for their welfare: his government took the historic decision to allocate SC and ST welfare funds in proportion to their population through a legislation.

He went full blast at former minister Srinivas Prasad, the BJP candidate in Nanjangud. “Prasad who served in my ministry for three years did not worry about his self-respect or perform to his best of the abilities till he was dropped from the cabinet,” he said.

While Siddaramaiah tried to reach out to dalit voters, Yeddyurappa played the Veerashaiva card by launching the BJP campaign from Devanur Mutt, a prominent Veerashaiva mutt, with an appeal to dislodge the Siddaramaiah government.

An emotional Yeddyurappa exhorted the Veerashaiva community to punish the Congress for sending him to jail “by framing false cases...I want you to give me an emphatic victory so you can see your Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister.”

Reiterating his threat to expose more explosive scams that could bring down the Siddaramaiah government, he said, “Siddaramaiah government will not last for even six months.”