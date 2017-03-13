Home States Karnataka

Two Bengalureans killed in accident

Published: 13th March 2017 04:13 AM

The car collided head-on with a bus near Srirangapatna | kpn

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Two people from Bengaluru were killed on the spot when their Maruti Swift car collided head-on with a bus near Srirangapatna toll gate here on Sunday.

The deceased are Kiran (11), a resident of Kaval Byrasandra, and Lingesh (37), a resident of Venkatasomappa Layout, Chamundi Nagar, in RT Nagar.

Rahul, who was driving the car, and his relatives Karthikeyan and Arjun sustained severe injuries and are admitted at a private hospital.

The family had come to Srirangapatna to immerse the ashes of their relative at Paschima Vahini river. A case has been registered at Srirangapatna Town police station.

