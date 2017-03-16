BENGALURU: Taking a cue from the Goa government, the Karnataka government is planning to deport Nigerian nationals who have been charged with criminal offences, the state’s home minister Parameshwar said.

Parameshwar said foreign nationals involved in drug cases tend to extend their stay even after their visa expires. Hence, to facilitate deportation, the cases should be withdrawn, as done by the Goa government. "I shall get details from Goa and if needed, it can be implemented here too," Parameshwar added.

Further, the home minister said colleges in Karnataka tend not to verify the documentation of foreign students. The colleges have now been ordered to furnish details of their foreign students to police stations.

The home minster said, “Since 2015, 23 cases have been registered against Nigerian nationals for involvement in the marijuana peddling in Karnataka. Besides, 31 persons have been arrested. This is an international network and is potentially dangerous.”