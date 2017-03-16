BENGALURU: The health budget has seen an increase in allocation of Rs 86 crore from Rs 5,032 crore last year to Rs 5,118 crore this year. This is around 2.7 per cent of the state budget of Rs 1,86,561 crore. Public health experts had demanded for 4 per cent of the state’s budget for health.

Last year, of Rs 1,63,419 crore, 3.07 per cent was allocated for health. Dr H Sudarshan, chairman, Karuna Trust said, “Spending 2.74 per cent is a pittance for healthcare. Kerala spends 8 to 9 per cent of its budget on health. Even this Rs 5,000 odd crores is inclusive of National Health Mission grants. The state is hardly spending Rs 4,000 crore on health. This does not even reduce to spending Rs 1,000 on each citizen.”

ASHAs will get Rs 1,000 additional incentive to reduce rate of infant and maternal mortality. Dr Upendra Bhojani, faculty, Institute of Public Health, said, “Incentives for ASHAs is good as they are our frontline health workers.” Dialysis centres will be set up in 114 taluk hospitals.