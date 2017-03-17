MANGALURU: The Pilikula Wildlife enclosure in the Dr Shivarama Karanth Biological park got the first of the three hippopotamuses destined for it on Thursday. 6-year-old Kaveri arrived in the early morning on Thursday. Two more hippos are arriving in the next few days. Six other new attractions from different zoological facilities are on their way here. Hippos have been assigned to Pilikula from the Bannerghatta National Park.

The hippos are a gift to Pilikula from the Bannerghatta National Park. “Each of them weighs not less than two tonnes and need extreme care while being caged, lifted and transported. Special heavyweight cages were used to transport them from Bannerghatta to Pilikula on heavy-duty trucks. Heavy-duty cranes were used for the task,” Pilikula Nisarga Dhama director Jayaprakash Bhandary told Express.

“On the way to Mangaluru from Bannerghatta, the animal was doused in water during three stops, with special water points created for the it. Hippos are strong and very aggressive. They are sensitive to the weather, and their skin needs to remain moist always. We have created large areas with perennial water sources and shade. We were using the enclosures for crocodiles and they have made way for the hippos, he said.