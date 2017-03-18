Exam malpractice to attract Rs 1 lakh fine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid opposition from BJP and JD(S) members in the upper house, the state Legislative Council passed the Karnataka Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017 here on Friday.

According to this bill, those involved in leaking question papers will face imprisonment of up to five years or a penalty of `5 lakh or both. Those indulging in malpractice during evaluation will be slapped with a fine of `1 lakh or six months imprisonment or both. And students who involve in malpractice will be barred from writing exams for up to three years.

While some JD(S) members pointed out that this act targets the teaching fraternity, BJP members walked out of the house. Earlier in February, the bill was passed in the lower house but was rejected in the upper house. Later, Chairman of the Legislative Council directed to constitute a committee and bring it to the House.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait said that the committee met twice and finalised the bill by March 5. The same was brought to the Council. “We have not targeted any individual. This was proposed keeping in mind the future of students,’’ he said.

Supplementary exams

Sait said that they are planning to allow students who were earlier barred from writing supplement exams due to attendance shortage. “We feel bad for these students because their one year will be wasted,” he said.