Harsh days return in this Karnataka village, so does fine policy

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The dreadful days where each family will have to survive with just two pots of water are back for the villagers of Vadgoan in Khanapur taluk.

With the onset of summer, the residents of the drought-hit village are expecting the situation to worsen in the coming days.

Last year’s rules are back in force. Each family, irrespective of the number of members, can draw just two pots of water per day from the only well in the village. If any family is found drawing more than two pots, the village committee will slap a fine of Rs 500.

Interestingly, this village is located close to Kankumbi that receives the highest rainfall in the state.

Two pots of water is insufficient for even satisfying drinking needs of a family with more people. For washing clothes, bath and attending nature’s call, the villagers have an option of walking about 3.5 km to Malaprabha river at Kusamalli. However, the option is set to disappear soon as there is hardly any water left in the river.

The dead storage in Malaprabha river is contaminated as it being used for washing cattle and clothes. Several villagers, who are using the water for bathing, are suffering from skin diseases. A pipeline has been laid from the river to Vadgaon for pumping water. But the old pump fetches very little water and frequently breaks down.

According to authorities, the best remedy is to construct a tank at a specific height between the river and Vadgaon. The existing water pump would pull water upto the tank and from their water could be released to the village. But the Jamboti gram panchayat, under which Vadgaon falls, says it is facing dearth of funds for constructing a tank.

When a few villagers approached the Khanapur taluk administration, officials said this year they would be unable to supply water through tankers to Vagaon, triggering panic among the villagers. There are about 110 families here and most of them are below poverty line.