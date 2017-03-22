BALLARI: Police on Tuesday arrested a gang of robbers who duped a man by promising to perform a puja that would unearth centuries-old treasure located below his house, but made away with 800 grams of gold instead.



The incident was reported on March 3, when the gang arrived at L Nayak's and gave him faux hope of obtaining treasure by performing a puja. Nayak agreed to keep all his gold ornaments outside, but once outside, the four member team fled with the gold.



A case was registered subsequently with the Hosapete police and following the complaint, police arrested Krishnaji (45) of Jamakhandi, Shaik Raheem (35) of Adilabad in Telangana, Haji Baba (33) of Raichur and Venkatesh (43) of Hosapete city.

