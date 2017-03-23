Home States Karnataka

Karnataka House Committee to now regulate electronic media

The Speaker said the move would conform to Constitutional limits and not impinge on the freedom of expression and freedom of press.

Published: 23rd March 2017 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2017 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah looking at a display of the budget coverage in newspapers at an event organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday | NAGESH POLALI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Style of functioning of the media, especially electronic media came under fire in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday forcing Speaker K B Koliwad to announce the formation of a House Committee to suggest measures to monitor and regulate their functioning.

The committee would be constituted in one or two days and asked to submit its report within 15 days. The Speaker assured that the move would conform to the Constitutional limits and not impinge on the freedom of expression and freedom of press.

The four-hour-long debate on the issue saw members cutting across party lines lines expressing their anguish at the “arbitrary, brash and undemocratic” style of functioning of TV news channels.

Congress member N A Haris suggested formation of Press Council of Karnataka on the lines of Press Council of India, where affected parties could fight for redressal of their grievances. “There is no system at present to make the electronic media accountable for its omissions and commissions,” he said.

Narayanaswamy of JD(S), S T Somashekar, and B A Moinuddin Bava of Congress accused the media of tarnishing the image of politicians to improve their TRP ratings. 

MLC demands censor board for TV serials too BJP MLC Tara Anuradha who raised the issue said these days TV channels are full of crime stories, programmes that propagate astrology, portray children in ghost characters and many more. These are having negative impact on families, she said. 

BJP MLC Ramachandre Gowda demanded a censor board for TV serials. Congress MLC Ugrappa said, “Anchors act like judges in discussions aired by TV channels,” he said. 

JDS Floor leader Basavaraj Horatti said his niece’s life was shattered after watching an astrology related programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp