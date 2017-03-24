BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the setting up of 64 mobile health clinics (MHCs) in the next two years, an external review of mobile health clinics that existed till 2014 showed lax monitoring by the Health Department and Karnataka Health System Development and Reform Project (KHSDRP).



KHSDRP is a world bank-funded project that was started in Karnataka in 2007. It is finally going to be wrapped up on March 31 this year after a decade and expenditure of $206.48 million and repeated extensions.



The aim of MHCs is to take quality healthcare to the door steps of the vulnerable sections of the population in remote, poorly accessible, underserved areas with poor communication facilities, and areas inadequately served by the public health facilities. The vans aim to do this by visiting pre-specified areas in select taluks on a scheduled day of the week. Launched in June 2008, the project was under the National Rural Health Mission and later KHSDRP. By the end of June 2014, a total of 107 were functional.



A report submitted in September 2015 by Ranjan B Verma, an external evaluator, to KHSDRP said, “The desk review was undertaken with available secondary monitoring data and reports available with KHSDRP.

The key data set were the monthly quantitative reports generated by partner NGOs contracted for mobile health clinics to comply with payment terms of the contract. External monitoring data and reports by KHSDRP and district health officials to oversee mobile health clinics are very few and inconsistent. At best provides anecdotal evidence in some cases.”



“If the NGOs need to claim money from the government, I will always give monthly reports, otherwise I won’t get money from the government. Do I really know the NGO has gone to the field? I’m not sure, I’m just trusting the NGO.

The government should have done evaluation by inspecting these health clinics. This is a loan that the state government has taken from the World Bank. It is important that it checks what the money has been spent for. What about on-field verification? If based on a desk review, the government thinks everything is fine, all programmes will continue as it is,” reasoned a public health expert.



National Health Mission director Ratan Kelkar did not respond to repeated calls made by Express in this regard. Is a desk review sufficient to add more mobile health clinics to tribal areas and why was no primary site inspection done by the department?