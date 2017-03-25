BENGALURU: The Department of Medical Education is trying to make deemed medical universities share 25 per cent of their seats with it.



Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil had a meeting with representatives of deemed medical universities on Thursday. He requested them to give 25 per cent of their seats to the government.



However, the representatives said they would discuss this and get back to the government soon. A representative of a deemed medical university said, “We are not the decision making authorities and we need to discuss the matter with our management.”