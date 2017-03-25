BENGALURU: A 22-year-old engineering student was stabbed to death while another student sustained injuries when their hostel roommate attacked them late on Thursday night.

The attacker, who was allegedly inebriated, went on a stabbing spree following a heated argument when asked to close the door of a stinking toilet in their room.



The incident took place at the Devaraj Urs backward classes and minority hostel in Anjananagar, BEL First Stage on Thursday.

The victim Rohith (22), a native of Solur, was a third year engineering student of a private college on Magadi Road. The accused Ravish (21) is a final year BA student of a college in Vijayanagar.