Row over loo claims life of engg student in Bengaluru
By Express News Service | Published: 25th March 2017 06:41 AM |
Last Updated: 25th March 2017 06:41 AM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU: A 22-year-old engineering student was stabbed to death while another student sustained injuries when their hostel roommate attacked them late on Thursday night.
The attacker, who was allegedly inebriated, went on a stabbing spree following a heated argument when asked to close the door of a stinking toilet in their room.
The incident took place at the Devaraj Urs backward classes and minority hostel in Anjananagar, BEL First Stage on Thursday.
The victim Rohith (22), a native of Solur, was a third year engineering student of a private college on Magadi Road. The accused Ravish (21) is a final year BA student of a college in Vijayanagar.