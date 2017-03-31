DHARWAD: A college student was allegedly kidnapped and robbed in a moving van in Dharwad.

The incident occurred on Tuesday near a gas station in Vidyagiri when the girl was waiting for a bus to go to her tuition class.

Police said the victim was waiting for a bus with her classmate Shashi (name changed). When Shashi went to get a water bottle, a Maruti Omni van stopped next to her. She tried to get away when she saw masked men inside the van. But by then, the men dragged her into the van.

When they demanded cash and gold from her, she gave them Rs 1,800 and her earrings. Then the duo stopped the car near Doddawad School and pushed her outside.