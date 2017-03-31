TUMAKURU: Tension prevailed at Kuripalya area following a communal clash on Thursday evening.

Youths hailing from a community attacked the houses of about 15 Dalit families. The doors and window panes were destroyed. Two Dalits, who were injured in the incident, were shifted to a hospital.

Central Range IGP Seemanthkumar Singh and SP Isha Pant rushed to the spot and the situation is under control.

A group of Dalits were gambling at a temple on the occasion of Ugadi. Another group of Muslim youths intervened and insisted on joining the group. When the Dalit group refused to let them play, the altercation began.

Leaders from the DSS and the BJP visited Tilak Park police station and demanded action against the accused.