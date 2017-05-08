Implement RERA in Karnataka, say home buyers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A forum of home buyers, Fight for RERA, staged a protest at Town Hall on Sunday demanding that the state government implement the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The Karnataka government is yet to frame the rules for the Act, without which it cannot be implemented.

While as many as 13 states in the country have implemented RERA, there has been a delay in the state. Apart from finalising the rules at the earliest, members of the forum have insisted that the government should not dilute the Act and include all ongoing projects as part of the rules. M S Shankar, Convener, Fight for RERA—Karnataka Chapter said, “The forum is requesting the state government to come out immediately with undiluted RERA rules and appoint unbiased Regulatory Authority to take forward implementation of RERA in Karnataka and consider all our demands.”



Some of the demands placed by the forum includes— physical handover of the apartment should be given along with all the amenities as promised at the time of sale in accordance with the project details etc.