These youngsters beat the odds, and how

Janaki Rama (23), who was rescued as a child labourer from a wedding hall in the city many years ago, has managed to score 411 marks (68%) in commerce stream. Janaki Rama, who was taken in by SPARSHA Trust, had cleared SSLC exams as an external student and joined Jnana Jyothi college for PUC. “My mother used to work as a labourer and ensured three meals a day. As a child, I used to work too. I would like to pursue MBA after completing B.Com,” he said.

Bhajji stall owner’s girl on a high

Shruti’s family survives on the earnings of her father who runs a fritters stall (bhajji-bonda) at Tyagaraj Nagar in the city. A student of SGPTA College in the city, she scored 574 out of 600 in Commerce. The family hails from Kundapura in Udupi district. Delighted with her score, Shruti said, “I would like pursue Chartered Accountancy along with B.Com. This is also my parents’ dream.” The family shifted to Bengaluru eight years ago just for her education.

From bricks to bouquets

Janaki Rama

Raghu dropped out of Class 4 and was working as a child labourer at a brick kiln in Bengaluru and was rescued later. Now a resident of SPARSHA Trust, and a student at Seshadripuram College in Yelahanka, Raghu got 86% in the PUC II exams. Members of SPARSHA Trust trained him and encouraged him to write the SSLC exam as a private candidate. He surprised them by scoring 73%. “I want to pursue MBA and get a good job and recognition,” he says.