Home States Karnataka

Congress will come back to power: Karnataka CM

Exuding confidence of winning the 2018 general elections to the state assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the welfare programmes initiated by him will help the Congress come back to

Published: 14th May 2017 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2017 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at ‘Jana Manana, Jana Namana’ programme held to celebrate four years in office | Express

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Exuding confidence of winning the 2018 general elections to the state assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the welfare programmes initiated by him will help the Congress come back to power on its own.

Addressing the public at ‘Jana Manana, Jana Namana’ programme held to celebrate four years in office, he said out of 165 assurances given in the manifesto, 155 have been fulfilled. Welfare programmes like Anna Bhagya, waiver of loans, Ksheera Bhagya, Vidya Siri, Krishi Bhagya and others have reached beneficiaries.

Siddaramaiah also said he has provided a governance free from corruption. BJP which was in power prior to 2013 was neck-deep in corruption and nepotism, because of which its leaders are facing several cases and jail terms, while some are on bail, he said.  Questioning the moral rights of B S Yeddyurappa in bringing out a chargesheet on the State government, he said: “All these charges are a bundle of lies and people of Karnataka have given them a fitting reply in the recently concluded by-polls to Nanjangud and Gundlupet. If BJP wants a referendum on the governance and the future of state politics, it is clear that people are leaning towards Congress and its welfare programmes.”

‘Destroy Mission 150’
Describing BJP’s Mission 150 as ‘an illusion of Yeddyurappa’, Siddaramaiah said he has sufficient stock of weapons to destroy the mission and voters of the state shouldn’t be taken for granted.
He said: “How can Yeddyurappa, who is facing 19 SLP cases in Supreme Court and 15 odd cases in Lokayukta court provide better administration to the state?”
Thousands of beneficiaries attended the programme, where many of them were distributed cheques, title deeds and sanction orders of pensions and compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp