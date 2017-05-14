Congress will come back to power: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Exuding confidence of winning the 2018 general elections to the state assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the welfare programmes initiated by him will help the Congress come back to power on its own.

Addressing the public at ‘Jana Manana, Jana Namana’ programme held to celebrate four years in office, he said out of 165 assurances given in the manifesto, 155 have been fulfilled. Welfare programmes like Anna Bhagya, waiver of loans, Ksheera Bhagya, Vidya Siri, Krishi Bhagya and others have reached beneficiaries.

Siddaramaiah also said he has provided a governance free from corruption. BJP which was in power prior to 2013 was neck-deep in corruption and nepotism, because of which its leaders are facing several cases and jail terms, while some are on bail, he said. Questioning the moral rights of B S Yeddyurappa in bringing out a chargesheet on the State government, he said: “All these charges are a bundle of lies and people of Karnataka have given them a fitting reply in the recently concluded by-polls to Nanjangud and Gundlupet. If BJP wants a referendum on the governance and the future of state politics, it is clear that people are leaning towards Congress and its welfare programmes.”

‘Destroy Mission 150’

Describing BJP’s Mission 150 as ‘an illusion of Yeddyurappa’, Siddaramaiah said he has sufficient stock of weapons to destroy the mission and voters of the state shouldn’t be taken for granted.

He said: “How can Yeddyurappa, who is facing 19 SLP cases in Supreme Court and 15 odd cases in Lokayukta court provide better administration to the state?”

Thousands of beneficiaries attended the programme, where many of them were distributed cheques, title deeds and sanction orders of pensions and compensation.