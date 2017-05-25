Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Six including bride killed, 25 hurt as tempo collides with bus near Bhatkal

Divya of Davangere and Harish of Dasankoppa were to be wedded on Friday (May 26) at Dharmasthala and respective families of the couple were heading to Dharmasthala on Wednesday night.

Published: 25th May 2017 12:47 PM

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Six persons including a bride were killed and 25 others including the groom injured when a marriage party tempo collided head-on with a private bus at Mangaluru-Mumbai Highway near Anantawadi village in Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday late night.

The deceased have been identified as bride Divya Kurdekar ( 23), Palakshi (42), Baby (38), Subramanya (15), tempo driver Nagappa Ganiger (46) from Dasankoppa village of Sirsi taluk, and private bus driver Umesh Valmiki (35). The injured were taken to Manipal hospital and Kundapur private hospitals after first aid in Bhatkal and Murudeshwar hospitals. The condition Harish Shet, the groom  is said to be critical.

Near Anantawadi, their tempo collided with VRL bus that was heading towards Honnavar from Mangaluru, said the police.

Deputy superintendent of police Shivakumar visited the spot. A case has been registered with Manki police station.

 

TAGS
Karnataka bride killed bus tempo collision Bhatkal

