KARWAR:A bride-to-be is among seven people killed in a road accident on the National Highway-66 (Mangaluru-Mumbai highway) in Uttara Kannada district in the wee hours of Thursday. Twenty-three others were injured in the accident near Manki-Anantawadi village in Bhatkal taluk.

Police said the accident occurred when a private bus and a minivan in which the girl and her family were travelling had a head-on collision.

Bride-to-be Divya Kurdekar (23), Palakshi Shet (42), Baby Sunil Shet (38), Subramanya (15), Pooja, mini-bus driver Nagappa Ganiger (46), and bus driver of VRL Travels Umesh Valmiki (35) were killed on the spot and Rukmini (65) died in Bhatkal government hospital.

The groom Harish Shet and other injured have been admitted to Kundapur and Manipal hospitals.

The marriage of Divya of Davangere and Harish of Dasankoppa of Sirsi taluk was scheduled on Friday at Dharmasthala and both families of Divya and Harish were heading from Dasankoppa on Wednesday.

Father of newborn dies

In another incident, a 23-year-old Indian Navy employee was killed when a private bus rammed his two-wheeler on National Highway-66 near Karwar on Thursday.

According to Karwar rural police, deceased Naresh Kumar hails from Barathpur of Rajasthan. He was working as a crew in INS Vikramaditya based at Karwar Naval base for past one year.

A speeding private bus rammed his two-wheeler.He was on his way to the hospital to see his baby and wife.