Journalists move court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two journalists of two tabloids moved the High Court on Wednesday against the one year imprisonment sentence and `10,000 fine imposed on both by Karnataka Legislative Assembly (KLA). The journalists are Ravi Belagere, Editor of Hi Bangalore, and Anil Raj, Editor of Yelahanka Voice. The KLA stuck to the recommendation made by the Committee of Privileges, which directed to imprison and fine them for allegedly publishing defamatory and false articles against MLAs K B Koliwad and S R Vishwanath.



Contending that KLA’s resolution is unconstitutional, advocate Shankarappa, counsel of the journalists, said that KLA has no power to impose imprisonment. On June 21, the KLA passed the resolution to punish the journalists.

The journalists then moved court, which suggested them to settle the issue amicably. The counsel of the speaker said the journalists will not be arrested if they appeared before the speaker. The journalists filed a petition before the speaker. But KLA confirmed its decision to punish the journalists. Therefore, they again moved court.