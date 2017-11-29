Family had huge tract of land, there was dispute

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Abdul Ahad, DCP, Whitefield said, “The entire house had been ransacked before the assailants escaped the scene. They tied the couple and tried to burn down the house by keeping the gas cylinder open, to make the incident look like an accident due to LPG leakage explosion. We are still gathering information about the family. The couple was living in the house over the last few years. Prima facie, it looks like a murder for gain but other angles cannot be ruled out.”

Police sources said that the family has a huge tract of land in Whitefield and there was a dispute over it. Family members, including daughter Usha, will be questioned, they said.

Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) N Sateesh Kumar, along with other officers visited the spot and a special team has been formed. Raju, a neighbour, said that the couple didn’t interact much with others and confined themselves to the house.

“I recently moved to the area as their neighbour but they rarely used to come out of the house. So no one suspected anything could have happened to them.”

Casebook

Yelahanka, May 2016

An elderly couple R Muniyappa (68), a retired employee of University of Agricultural Sciences, and his wife Varalakshmi (60), were found murdered at their house in Byatarayanapura near Yelahanka.

Coles Road, April 2016

An elderly couple Parvathraj (61) and Chandrakala (55) was murdered and their decomposed bodies found at their residence on Coles Road, Pulakeshinagar.

JP Nagar, Aug ‘12

S Venkateshaiah (75) and his wife Swarnambha (68) were murdered at their house in JP Nagar.

Jayanagar, Jan 2009

Retired deputy accountant general Y S Rangan (79) and his wife Vasantha (75) were murdered at their Jayanagar 3rd Block residence.