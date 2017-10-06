Home States Karnataka

BJP demands NIA probe into its worker’s murder

The BJP has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder of its worker Mohammed Zubair in Mangaluru.

Published: 06th October 2017 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2017 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder of its worker Mohammed Zubair in Mangaluru.Mounting its attack on the Congress on the issue of murder of its workers in Dakshina Kannada district, BJP on Thursday demanded an NIA probe into the killing and resignation of Food and Civil Supplies Minister U T Khader.

“This is the 13th murder of a nationalist in Dakshina Kannada district. Zubair was a member of the Ullal Mandal Committee of the BJP. The cold-blooded and brutal murder of Zubair is highly condemnable. We have every reason to suspect that this heinous killing has been perpetrated  by the drug mafia,” BJP leaders G Madhusudhan and Anwar Manapadi said on Thursday.

“Zubair had complained to the police against members of Target Group, a nefarious organisation of anti-social elements, who are part of the dreaded drug mafia. Following Zubair’s complaint, some members of the Target Group were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Recently, they came out of jail. We strongly suspect that the killing was perpetrated by members of this Target Group,” Manapadi said.

He demanded Khader’s resignation and “own moral responsibility for the total collapse of law and order in Ullal.” The BJP leaders alleged that Zubair was killed by the associates of one Ilyas, a promiment Youth Congress worker who is also a close confidant of  Khader.The BJP leaders reiterated that they would mount pressure on the Ministry of Home Affairs to set up an office of the NIA in Mangaluru too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp