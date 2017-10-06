BJP demands NIA probe into its worker’s murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder of its worker Mohammed Zubair in Mangaluru.Mounting its attack on the Congress on the issue of murder of its workers in Dakshina Kannada district, BJP on Thursday demanded an NIA probe into the killing and resignation of Food and Civil Supplies Minister U T Khader.

“This is the 13th murder of a nationalist in Dakshina Kannada district. Zubair was a member of the Ullal Mandal Committee of the BJP. The cold-blooded and brutal murder of Zubair is highly condemnable. We have every reason to suspect that this heinous killing has been perpetrated by the drug mafia,” BJP leaders G Madhusudhan and Anwar Manapadi said on Thursday.

“Zubair had complained to the police against members of Target Group, a nefarious organisation of anti-social elements, who are part of the dreaded drug mafia. Following Zubair’s complaint, some members of the Target Group were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Recently, they came out of jail. We strongly suspect that the killing was perpetrated by members of this Target Group,” Manapadi said.

He demanded Khader’s resignation and “own moral responsibility for the total collapse of law and order in Ullal.” The BJP leaders alleged that Zubair was killed by the associates of one Ilyas, a promiment Youth Congress worker who is also a close confidant of Khader.The BJP leaders reiterated that they would mount pressure on the Ministry of Home Affairs to set up an office of the NIA in Mangaluru too.