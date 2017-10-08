Home States Karnataka

H G Ramesh to be acting Chief Justice

Justice H G Ramesh, the senior most judge of the Karnataka High Court (HC), will assume charge as the acting Chief Justice from October 10. Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Subhro Kamal Mukherjee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice H G Ramesh, the senior most judge of the Karnataka High Court (HC), will assume charge as the acting Chief Justice from October 10. Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Subhro Kamal Mukherjee will retire on October 9.

H. G. Ramesh

On Saturday, the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, issued a notification appointing Justice Humchadakatte Gopalaiah Ramesh, to perform the duties of the office of the chief justice from October 10.

Justice Ramesh was born on January 16, 1957. He enrolled as an advocate on July 16, 1982 and practised in the Karnataka HC from 1982 to 2003. He was appointed as an additional judge on May 12, 2003 and as a permanent judge on September 24, 2004.

Justice Ramesh has got an opportunity to become the acting Chief Justice, as Justice Jayant Patel, the second senior most judge of Karnataka HC, resigned as he did not wish to be transferred to Allahabad HC. As per tradition, the senior most judge of the is appointed as the acting chief justice or chief justice of the High Court. However, Justice Ramesh would continue as the acting Chief Justice till a permanent appointment is made.

