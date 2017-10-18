Home States Karnataka

Team inspecting illegal abattoirs attacked by mob

A team of court commissioners and NGO members that had gone to inspect illegal abattoirs in Chikkabettahalli, Yelahanka New Town, was attacked by a mob of over 200 persons on Tuesday evening. But police personnel who had accompanied the team rescued them.

Published: 18th October 2017

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team of court commissioners and NGO members that had gone to inspect illegal abattoirs in Chikkabettahalli, Yelahanka New Town, was attacked by a mob of over 200 persons on Tuesday evening. But police personnel who had accompanied the team rescued them. The mob also damaged a car. The incident comes just two days after a woman techie was assaulted after she reported about cattle slaughter in Avalahalli, Talghattapura.

The advocates had gone to Chikkabettahalli at around 4.30pm to issue notices to the illegal abattoirs. 
 Last Tuesday, the High Court had appointed the advocates H V Harish and D P Prasanna as court commissioners and instructed them to check illegal slaughter houses in the city along with a government pleader.

