Medico who was found hanging at SIMS hostel was an introvert

Jagadeesh Sampalli By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Raghu S G, a first-year MBBS student of the Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) who was found hanging in his hostel room on Sunday evening, was a studious and bright student. According to sources, he was an introvert and did not have any problems either in his studies or with his seniors.

According to his roommate Manoj, Raghu used to call him before returning from his native. However, this time he did not do so. Sources also said his phone call records showed that his parents called him six times, but he did not pick up. He also did not call his parents back, sources said.

Raghu’s parents are, however, convinced of foul play. According to them, reasonable is created as the college management was in a hurry to get the autopsy done which was conducted at 1 am early morning. They took the body to their village after the autopsy, but their relatives convinced them to take the body to Shivamogga and stage protest.

Speaking to Express, SIMS director Dr Sushil Kumar clarified that a forensic expret was sceduled to go to New Delhi the next day and another was on leave. Since both were not available, the autopsy was conducted on Sunday night.“Police are investigating. But the parents have to disclose what happened at home,” he said.All students of the institute mourned the death of Raghu. All classes were suspended on Monday.

Raghu was admitted to the college on September 1 this year. On October 18, he had been to his native Beguru in Shikaripur taluk for Deepawali festival and returned to Shivamogga on October 22 at around 1 pm. Though he reached the city at 1 pm, he did not go to his hostel immediately. Instead, he had been to his relative’s house and his uncle brought him to the hostel at 3.45 pm. As soon as he entered the hostel room, he locked it from inside. When his roommate Manoj came, the room was locked.

When Raghu did not open despite repeated calls, Manoj and other students peeped through the window and found him hanging. The students then broke open the door and took the body to the hospital. The episode was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the corridor of the hostel.

Police start investigation

Doddapete police have booked a case of unnatural death under Section 306 of the CrPC into the death of Raghu.Deputy Superintendent of Ppolice Sudarshan told Express that the parents of Raghu, who visited the police station and the college, have alleged that their son was forced to commit suicide because of ragging by senior students. But the police are investigating the case from all angles.