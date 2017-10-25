Metro train was running a minute late: Official

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some passsengers of a Metro train suffered injuries while alighting at the Kempe Gowda station on Monday afternoon when the coach doors closed on them. Rajeev Gowda, one of the injured, who questioned the security guards at the station about the reasons for the door closure, said he was told that the train driver was to blame. Inquiries with officials at the station revealed that no one had registered any formal complaint.

A top Metro official said the train was running late by a minute and the train operator may have tried to adjust the timing by deciding to move the train quicker. Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union (BMREU) vice-president Suryanarayana Murthy blamed the management for reducing the number of security guards on each platform. “Instead of three guards on each platform to take care of three coaches, they brought it down to two a week ago. One guard was substituted by a Home Guard instead at each platform but they do not have the expertise of trained security guards,” he said.

Metro runs additional loop train

BMRCL ran an additional short loop train between Baiyapannahalli and Kempe Gowda Metro station on Tuesday morning. “We regularly run four loop trains in the mornings along this direction. As there was additional rush of passengers on Tuesday, we ran one more train,” said a senior official.

“On Monday, BMRCL ran 13 loop trains between Baiyappanahalli and Kempe Gowda and 14 trains between Yesvantpur and R V Road Metro stations,” he said. This was done to manage the huge rush of passengers on the first working day after Deepavali holidays, the official said. Loop trains are run by BMRCL between short distances to clear the platforms whenever there is heavy rush.