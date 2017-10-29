Mend ways or face action, Kulkarni tells Tata units

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: District Minister Vinay Kulkarni has threatened the Tata units in Dharwad of forcing to shut down their operations if they don’t mend their recruitment policy.

Inaugurating a road show organised as part of the Vendor Development and Investor Summitt-2017 here on Saturday, he said despite receiving hundreds of acres at concessional prices from farmers, the companies are not recruiting locals. No regular recruitment of labour was made in these units for the last five years.

“Over 2,000 acres was acquired for `7-8,000 per acre to handover to the company to set up it units hoping that it will create employment opportunities for the families of land-losers. If they are not serving the purpose, what is the use for local people,” he said.

The recruitment policy of Tata units is quite bizarre as it recruits youth for 20 months and never renew their contracts, he said.

He clarified that he or his government is not against any industries. But the industries should improve the living standard of local people. If the Tata units fail to mend their ways, he will stage a protest in front of the units along with hundreds of youth demanding their shutdown, he warned.