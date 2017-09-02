HUBBALLI: Hubballi police on Saturday arrested two men who are accused of the brutal rape of a teenager on the night of August 30.



The horrific incident came to light when the victim approached an orphanage, Bala Mandir, at Bendigeri, seeking shelter the next morning.



The girl hails from a village outside Hubballi and went to town to meet relatives. For her return jouney, she was waiting for a bus at Old Hubballi Durgadbail to reach her village. She was spotted by two men, Muttappa Walikar and Santosh Walikar, from a neighbouring village. They offered to drop her in her village on their auto. Since she was acquainted with both of them, the girl agreed.



Instead of dropping her in her village, the two men took her to a deserted building on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road and sexually assaulted her. Next morning they dropped her off near the Bala Mandir orphanage.



The girl went inside and said was an orphan and wanted to stay in the home. The Bala Mandir staff grew suspicious looking at her condition. When they insisted she tell them what happened, the girl narrated the entire incident to the staff. They then informed the Old Hubballi police.

A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act.

