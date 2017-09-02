BENGALURU: Two workers died of suffocation after falling into a waste pit at a poultry farm in Pyatenahally village in Chikkamagalur district Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified has Belavady Nagaraj (53) and Honnali Rajappa (55). According to the police, the incident happened when Nagaraj tried to retrieve a towel that had fallen into the pit. He accidentally fell into the pit. Another worker Rajappa jumped in to rescue him. Both died of suffocation.

The two men were workers at the Life Line Tender Chicken Poultry Farm. The Chikkamagalur Rural police visited the spot and retrieved the bodies from the pit. They have registered a case.