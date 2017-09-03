BENGALURU: JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda took a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while advising Energy Minister D K Shivakumar. At the Krishik Sarvodaya Foundation silver jubilee programme on Saturday, where Shivakumar was also present, Deve Gowda said that whether it was Shivakumar or R Ashok (BJP) or H D Kumaraswamy (JD-S) who became the Chief Minister, it would not be an easy road for them.

H D Deve Gowda

“Do not think they will allow you to be the Chief Minister. It is not that easy. I am merely relating my own experiences. I am still in the second rung of leaders. They will not allow us to become the first rung of leaders,” he warned Shivakumar. Ashok, Shivakumar along with the Gowda family have a considerable presence among the Vokkaliga community.

Though Shivakumar is not said to have a good rapport with the Gowda family, recently Kumaraswamy batted for him saying BJP had no right to ask for his resignation after the I-T raids, as the raids did not yield anything.

“I too launched several programmes. But they always kept portraying me as someone who only supported Vokkaligas and opposing other communities. I have suffered this in my political life always,” Gowda said.

Shivakumar said that he had faced a lot of hardships. “I know who has done what, but I have emerged out of it all and I am here today,” said Shivakumar, who later sought Gowda’s blessings.