KALABURAGI: High alert has been sounded for villages situated on the banks of Bhima river in Afzalpur and Jewargi taluks of Kalaburagi district as the inflow to Bhima River has increased due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Ujani Dam in Maharastra.

Executive engineer of Sonna Irrigation Project told Express that inflow to Sonna reservoir from Ujani Dam of Maharastra is 50,000 cusses and the same quantity of water is being discharged to Bhima River from Sonna reservoir.

The present water level of Sonna reservoir is 405.75 ft and the height of Sonna dam is 406.40 ft. Considering the high level of water discharge to Bhima River from Sonna reservoir, villagers residing on the bank of Bhima river in Afzalpur and Jewargi taluks of Kalaburagi district have been aked not to swim and wash cloths and their cattle in Bhima river till water level recedes.

Chief Engineer of Kalaburagi Irrigation Division Jagannata Halange has stated that 4.60 tmc ft water is stored at Bennetora Reservoir, 1.458 tmc ft at Lower Mullamari , 1.73 tmc ft at Gandori Nala, 1.22 tmc ft at Amarja and 5.86 tmc ft water at Karanja reservoirs due to heavy rainfall in Maharastra.