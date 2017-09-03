CHIKKAMAGALURU: Come monsoon and deluge of troubles hits this tribal hamlet on the Bank of Bhadra hard every year. In absence of a bridge and proper connectivity to Magundi, Balehonnur and Mudigere, Adivasi families in Holikodige falling under Koove gram panchayat limits in Mudigere taluk suffer every monsoon season.

Even children are forced to cross the river to reach school. Medical emergencies prove to be their biggest nightmare. Swelling Bhadra only adds to their fear and concerns. “We have to depend on Magundi and Balehonnur for both business and education purposes. Many children skip their classes as they fear crossing the river,” said a student Amitha. Land Rights forum convenor Naveen Kumar said four tribal families have been living in the area since forty years.

“Since an influential planter has blocked the public road in survey number 84, the residents are forced to cross the river, risking both their life and limb.” An elderly man Rudraiah told Express that revenue officials had also conducted a survey and prepared sketch for the road. But the land for the road was encroached by an influential party.

“If the officials get the encroached land evicted, a stretch of 1 km road may be laid along the bank of the river for the convenience of tribal families,” he said. “The eviction is long-pending , but the officials and politicians have turned a deaf ear to our repeated pleas,” said Savitha.