BENGALURU: Sensing the potential damage ahead of the Assembly polls, the Congress high command has intervened to end the rift between KPCC president G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Parameshwara, who had stayed away from the recent swearing-in ceremony of new ministers and remained at his residence for the past two days, denied any differences with Siddaramaiah.

Addressing reporters at a hurriedly convened press conference on Sunday morning, Parameshwara said, “I could not attend the ceremony as I had fever. My absence has been blown out of proportion by the media. The reports of a rift are baseless.”

Rubbishing the reports of a cold war between him and Siddaramaiah over the choice of candidates for induction into the ministry, Parameshwara said, “There is no cold war or hot war between us.”

Replying to a question about candidates he had referred failing to find a place in the ministry, he said, “It is a routine issue. I may suggest a name and he (CM) may suggest a name. Discussions will be held. Ultimately senior leaders will take the final call. The list of candidates was finalised in the presence of AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi and we all accepted it. So where is the question of rift,” he asked.

Suspecting opposition hand behind these reports, Parameshwara said he would continue to work with Siddaramaiah to bring Congress again to power in the state.

According to sources, Parameshwara was forced to address the media as part of the damage control exercise by AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge of party affairs K C Venugopal after Siddaramaiah conveyed his displeasure to party national leaders at the ripple effect caused by Parameshwara’s absence at the swearing-in ceremony.

Parameshwara, who held the Home portfolio previously, also denied reports that he had cautioned new Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy to tread cautiously in dealing with Kempaiah, Advisor to Home Minister. “Ramalinga Reddy is a senior leader. There is no need for him to take my advice.”