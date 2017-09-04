BENGALURU: The Karnataka government today decided to repeal 143 acts that have either undergone consequential amendments or cannot be enforced.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting here.

"We have decided to repeal a total of 143 acts, 135 acts of the state and eight acts which have come from the central government," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra told reporters here.

All the 143 acts had been looked into by the scrutinising committee, he said.

"The acts which are being repealed include those which cannot be brought into force, those that have undergone changes or consequential amendments," he said, adding the acts were from various departments, including Finance.

The cabinet also approved an increase in the cost of land acquisition for phase II of the Bangalore Metro Rail project.

As it was expected that the land acquisition cost was likely to increase because of the upward revision in the guidance value, the cabinet approved additional funds of Rs 2187.46 crore, thereby increasing the land acquisition cost to Rs 6293.16 crore, Jayachandra said.

The cabinet also gave approval for a Rs 12 crore project for three years to purify sewage water that flows through Koramangala valley to Bellandur lake through the process of bio-remediation.

In the backdrop of recent rains and incidents of inundation in Bengaluru city, the cabinet approved Rs 300 crore under the chief minister's special grant for providing basic infrastructure to complete developmental works that are under progress at different places along the 842 km long storm water drain network, within stipulated time.