BENGALURU: MP Ananthkumar Hegde’s induction into the ministry from Karnataka has defied the caste and political calculations of his party rank and file in the poll-bound state. With the strong Lingayat community remaining unrepresented in the Modi ministry after G M Siddeshwara was eased out of the ministry, names of Suresh Angadi, Prabhakar Kore and Shivakumar Udasi were doing rounds as the probable candidates for induction under the Lingayat quota.

State BJP leaders anticipated one berth for Lingayat community, which forms the core of its vote bank, as absolute certainty. The induction of Ananth Kumar Hegde, hailing from a Brahmin family in Uttara Kannada, has come as a surprise as it counts for nothing in the caste arithmetic in the election season.

Similarly, a favourable gesture in the form of an additional berth for a Vokkaliga leader or a more meaty portfolio for DV Sadananda Gowda was also anticipated as such a move would have helped the state leaders in wooing these two major communities during the run up to the polls.It has kindled hopes of another ministry expansion by Modi as the assembly polls approach closer in Karnataka.

BJP State President B S Yeddyurappa expressed confidence that the PM would give an additional representation for Karnataka in his next ministry expansion.

Uttara Kannada celebrates Hegde’s win

Karwar: It was a festival like atmosphere in Uttara Kannada district after MP Anantkumar Hegde landed a berth in Union cabinet. BJP workers celebrated in Karwar, Sirsi, Kumta. In Sirsi, the MP’s hometown, his father Dattatreya Hegde and mother Lalita Hegde watched his oath-taking ceremony live. Vijayavani Subbarao, mother-in-law of Hegde told Express, “There are no words to express our joy. My daughter is very happy.”