MANGALURU: An engineering student drowned and another two are feared to have met the same fate in the Nethravathi river at Innoli in the Konaje are of Karnataka on Monday.



The student confirmed to have died has been identified as Vikhil (21) from Belthnagady in Dakshina Kannada district. The others who are feared to have drowned are Shubham (22) from Bihar and Shriram (21) from Chitradurga.



According to the police of Konaje, eight students of a college went to the banks of the Nethravathi river at Nadugudde on Monday afternoon. While swimming, two of them were trapped in the strong current of the river. Others rushed to their aid.

Local people managed to rescue five students aqnd find the body of one, Vikhil. A search operation is continuing for the two missing students, sources said.

A case has been registered at the Konaje police station.