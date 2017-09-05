BENGALURU: She was neither land owner nor General Power of Attorney (GPA) holder of the land. But she directly submitted an application to the then Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa. She sought denotification of land , claiming that the plot belonged to her. The CM promptly passed the order for denotification. Taking advantage of it, she later purchased the land for about `60 lakh plus from the actual GPA holder and sold it to a realtor for `3.78 crore, which is six times the money she spent for purchasing land. She is one Asha Pardeshi who is yet ro be traced. This was teh argument put forward by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before the Karnataka High Court, here on Monday.

The ACB claimed that the above case was one of the 21 denotifications executed by Yeddyurappa. The HC has been hearing the petitions filed by the former chief minister challenging the two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the investigating agency. The agency claimed that the accused Yeddyurappa had passed 21 orders to denotify a total of 257 acres acquired for Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout. By doing so, Yeddyurappa had caused loss to exchequer to gain benefit, the ACB said.

Former Advocate General Prof Ravivarma Kumar, representing ACB, argued that Yeddyurappa started receiving requests for denotification of land from April 23, 2010. Citing one such request, the professor argued that one Asha Pardeshi submitted an application seeking dropping of 3.6 acres bearing Survey No. 109/1 in Avalahalli, near Yelahanka in Bengaluru North from the final notification, claiming she was the owner of the said land.

‘Evidence destroyed’

ACB counsel Ravivarma Kumar argued that the facts were found during the preliminary investigation conducted by the ACB based on the complaint filed by Dr Aiyappa, former vice chancellor of a private university. Efforts were made to destroy the evidence by removing the ‘note sheets’ of the case from the files of BDA, he added. FIR was also regsitered agianst the committee headed by addl CS of the Urban Development Department, he said.

‘Set up panel for college application’

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court directed the Bangalore University (BU) to constitute a local inspection committee to complete the exercise of consideration of the application filed by BTM First Grade College seeking renewal of affiliation within six weeks.