MYSURU: The Mysore Dasara film festival will screen more than fifty movies in Kannada language and others at Multiplex for the first time in Mysuru. The Dasara Film Festival coined on lines of international film festival standards, will be held from September 22 to 28.

The Dasara film festival committee will screen world’s best movies and also Kannada movies with a social message. Deputy Commissioner D Randeep said they have got one screen each in DRC Multiplex and Inox screen.

Speaking after releasing Dasara film festival logo and digital promo, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate Dasara film festival at Kalamandir. People can watch award-winning 28 Kannada films and 28 movies of other languages. Movies with strong social messages and impact on society will be screened in Mysore Jail.

The committee has also made provisions for Mahouts, Kavadis and their family members, disabled and inmates of Balamandir to watch the movies in multiplex. Dasara film sub-committee has made registration mandatory for those above 18 years for watching award-winning English and other foreign language movies.

VIP treatment for Golden Chariot passengers

The Dasara committee has planned to give VIP treatment to those visiting Mysuru by Golden Chariot. Such tourists will be given a separate enclosure within the gold card gallery and will be served food and snacks at the Mysore Palace durng the Vijayadashmi procession. The Committee has decided to sell 2,000 gold cards at `3,999 per head. The gold cards will have microprocessor chip that will have security features.