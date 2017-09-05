BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has bagged another contract to supply its Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to the armed forces. The contract worth `6,100 crore is for a total of 41 ALHs, which will be shared by the Indian Army and Navy.

In a release, T Suvarna Raju, HAL Chairman and Managing Director said the latest order reflected the trust on HAL’s capabilities and gives an impetus to make-in-India campaign. “It reposes faith of Indian Defence forces in indigenous ALH which has been serving them with distinction for a long time” he said.

The aircraft are expected to supplied in a period of 60 months. A contract to that effect was signed between the Ministry of Defence and HAL in New Delhi recently. In March this year, HAL had signed a contract for supply of 32 ALHs to boost the maritime security capabilities of the Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).Dhruv is one of the indigenously developed helicopters which has both civil and military variants.