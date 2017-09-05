BENGALURU: Six months after the government issued an order to appoint of physical education teachers at government PU colleges which have more than 500 students, no measures have been taken to implement it.

As per the statistics available from the Department of Pre-University Education, there are only 20 physical education teachers across the state. This shocking information has been revealed by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait himself in a press conference here on Monday.

As per the data, there are over 1,204 government PU colleges in the state, of which only 20 have physical education teachers.

The minister said on Monday that the government was discussing about making physical education a part of the curriculum in PUC and that a decision will be taken soon. “We are not facing shortage of physical education teachers at primary and high schools. The shortage is at PU colleges. It is true that , we have only 20 physical education teachers across the state,” he said.

“Physical education teachers have not been recruited for several years. We are thinking of recruiting one physical education teacher to every 120 students,” said Sait.Interestingly, as per the data, of the 20 teachers, only one physical education teacher is working at a government PU college in the state. “Following the government order mandating the recruitment of physical education teachers at all colleges which have more than 250 students, we asked Deputy Directors to submit a report on the same. But, we have not got the report yet,” said a senior official of the department.