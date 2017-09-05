BENGALURU: The committee formed to make recommendations to improve government schools in Karnataka has suggested the state to stop mergers of government schools and to re-open those that are closed.

The report also recommended teaching of English as a subject from Class 1. Further, the report states that the government should pass an order stating elected representatives and government employees should admit their children to government or aided schools in their area. The committee headed by president of Kannada Development Authority Prof S G Siddaramaiah submitted the report to CM Siddaramaiah on Monday.

The CM said the report would be thoroughly examined and a decision will be taken in the Cabinet. “Students who attend government schools belong to the underprivileged sections. There is a need for quality education which will help them compete or else there would be no social and economic justice for them. We are already spending `18,000 crore for primary education, but are still unable to provide appropriate facilities for them,” he said. He added that more students are moving to private schools and that the preference for English medium education is increasing, which he held was not a good sign. “The Supreme Court has already given a judgment on education in mother tongue. I have written to the PM to hold a meeting and take a decision, but have not received a reply yet,” he said.

Among its 21 recommendations, the report also states that the government should fill all the teacher vacancies immediately and that they be relieved of all non-teaching duties.

Committee members

Education experts Chandrashekar Damle, P Mallesh, Gangadhara Kushtagi, Fr Ambrose Pinto and litterateur Banu Mushtaq were a part of the panel. Other education experts such as V P Niranjanaradhya and T M Kumar and pro-Kannada thinker Ra Nam Chandrashekar also contributed to teh report.

Other recommendations included constituting of a E library, e-books. Textbooks should reach schools 15 days before academic year starts, it added.