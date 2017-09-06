IGP Intelligence BK Singh to head SIT to probe senior journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder
BENGALURU: Karnataka Intelligence IGP B K Singh will head the Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to probe the killing of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.
DCP (West) M N Anucheth will be the Investigating Officer of the 21-member SIT, state Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said.
"The government has passed an order in this regard," he told PTI here.
Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the decision to form a SIT to investigate the brutal killing, which has sparked nationwide outrage and protests.
He also said his government had an "open mind" to an investigation by CBI, a demand made by the slain journalist's family.
"I have given direction to the police that this case should be taken very seriously and it should be investigated exclusively by a special team, so a Special Investigation Team headed by IG level officer will be constituted immediately," Siddaramaiah had told reporters.
55-year old Gauri Lankesh, known as an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home here yesterday.