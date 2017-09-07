MANGALURU: BJP and Mangaluru City Police are all set for a face off here on Thursday as the former has decided to take out a bike rally from Ambedkar Circle to Nehru Maidan as part of its ‘Mangaluru Chalo’ rally despite the police not permitting it. Police have only permitted BJP to hold a public meet at Nehru Maidan between 11 am and 2 pm on Thursday. The party has been strictly instructed not to hold any bike rally. BJP leader and former minister Aravind Limbavali told reporters here on Wednesday that it was their constitutional right to organise protests, for which the government should give permission.

“Whether they permit or not, we will go ahead with the bike rally,” he said. To a query on whether they have permission for it, he retorted, “Who wants police permission? We have just asked for protection to conduct a peaceful bike rally.”He said over 1,000 bikes will take part in the rally and over 5,000 people will participate in the public meeting. A message has been circulating in social media asking BJP workers to join ‘Mangaluru Chalo’ bike rally and public meeting in large numbers.

Though police have asked BJP not to gather people from outside the district, sources said that several party workers has already arrived.Security has been beefed up in order to prevent any untoward incidents. Along with RAF and KSRP platoons, City Armed Reserve platoons, 10 DySPs and Inspectors, six superintendents of police from other districts, have turned city into a fortress.

HC refuses to ban bike rally

Bengaluru:Refusing to intervene in the matter of law and order within the domain of the state government, the High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking a ban over the Mangaluru Chalo rally proposed by the BJP Yuva Morcha. The judges orally observed that law and order is completely within the domain of the State Government and the court cannot issue directions as sought by the petitioners. Petitioners Suhail Khan of Mulki and five others from Dakshina Kannada district had demanded a ban on the rally citing the recent unrest in the coastal town due to communal clashes.