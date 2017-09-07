MYSURU: Virija canal in Srirangapatana has breached following heavy downpour in the past two days, damaging crops in more than 50 acres. The breach affected farmers who were already hit by consecutive droughts. The breach occured near Melapura village on Tuesday night. However, farmers alleged that substandard work was the cause for the breach. They staged a protest demanding action against those who were responsible for substandard work and pressed for compensation.

Water flowing out of the breached Virija

canal near Srirangapatna on Wednesday



Rampura canal collapses

The overnight rain in the past two days has damaged Kabini left bank (Rampura) canal affecting the farming community. Although the government had taken up modernisation of Rampura canal at a cost of `104 crore to give water to 6,500 acres of land in Varuna and Nanjangud constituencies, the collapse of the canal will affect irrigation in 4,500 acres of land.

Farmers are left in the lurch as it would take one month to repair the damaged canal. Kabini executive engineer Mariswamy visited the spot near Shankarapura (23.3 km) and assured that authorities will inspect and take a call on taking up the work.