BENGALURU: Taking serious note of lapse on the part of Shivajinagar police, the High Court on Wednesday sought a report from them as to why protection was not given to two advocates who were appointed as court commissioners to rescue cattle that was illegally confined in inhuman condition near a mosque. Justice Aravinda Kumar asked Shivajinagar police to submit a report on September 8.

The two court commissioners had submitted a report stating that police had declined to give them security when they visited the area, expressing helplessness that the situation may lead to tension. On September 1, Justice Aravinda Kumar had directed the police to rescue animals allegedly kept in inhuman condition near a mosque. The judge also directed the police to provide adequate protection for advocates Chandranath Ariga and Akshatha, who were appointed as court commissioners, to assist Gau Gyan Foundation in shifting the animals.

This direction was issued after hearing a petition filed by the foundation seeking direction to Shivajinagar police as they failed to rescue animals despite an order issued by the trial court recently. The trial court had said that in order to ascertain the true state of affairs, a detailed investigation is needed. Hence, the complaint was referred to station house officer in Shivajinagar. It was alleged that cows, buffaloes and bulls were kept in inhuman condition. The complaint was filed by Gau Gyan Foundation members Kavita Jain and Joshine Antony against Mohammed Ejaz Quereshi and Syed Akram.