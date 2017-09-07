SHIVAMOGGA: Leader of the opposition in Legislative Council K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday lodged a complaint following a life threat call he received last Tuesday, and sought protection.

In his complaint, he said he received a missed call from a stranger at 2.10 pm and again at 2.13 pm. When he picked the next call, the person on the other end said, ‘You are fighting for Hindus. Being anti-Hindu, I will not spare you.” Eshwarappa is said to have replied, “If you have guts, don’t speak over phone. Come lets talk face to face.”

“The caller then started abusing me in foul language for which I gave the reply in the same language,” said Eshwarappa. He said earlier too he had received threat calls, which was brought to the notice of then Home Minister G Parameshwara and a complaint was lodged. But the state government failed to take action, said Eshwarappa.He added that the govenrment has to take action legally on this issue and hence he filed the complaint.