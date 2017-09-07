BENGALURU: A delegation led by Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairperson S G Siddaramaiah is set to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to demand the implementation of banking services in regional languages (Kannada in Karnataka). “Banking services are presently available only in English and Hindi. They should be made simple and easy for common citizens who cannot interact in English or Hindi. Use of respective regional language in states should made mandatory. Question papers in Banking Recruitment Tests should also be set in regional languages,” Siddaramaiah said before leaving for Delhi on Wednesday.



The delegation is set to meet Jaitley to press for its demands, which includes deferring the All India Banking Recruitment test to be held on October 7 till the demand for introduction of regional languages as optional medium to write the test is implemented. KDA wants the Centre to implement a similar language policy in conducting its recruitment for Central Excise Service, Railway Services and other central government services. KDA is also pressing for considering proficiency in regional languages also as one of the criterion while selecting candidates for posting in Karnataka.